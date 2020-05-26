Xbox Game Pass is getting a huge addition next month

Over the past few years, Hello Games has done a lot to redeem the let down that was No Man’s Sky on launch day. By serving up a string of massive, free updates, Hello Games has largely managed to sway public opinion about the game, but if you’re still hesitant to take the plunge after all that’s happened, it’s hard to blame you. If you find yourself in that boat, you might like to know that you’ll soon be able to play the game through Xbox Game Pass.

Hello Games has announced that No Man’s Sky will be heading to Xbox Game Pass next month. In a post to Xbox Wire, Hello Games founder Sean Murray doesn’t say if it’ll be available through both the console and PC versions of Xbox Game Pass, nor does he give a solid release date. He does, however, say that No Man’s Sky will be heading to the Microsoft Store on PC next month as well, giving PC gamers another way to purchase the title.

No Man’s Sky seems particularly well-suited for Xbox Game Pass, especially given the history the game has. While there are many who will sing the praises of Hello Games and the work the studio has put into turning No Man’s Sky around, there are likely a fair few who are hesitant to purchase the game given the hugely negative reaction it received when it released.

While Xbox Game Pass doesn’t exactly make the game free – one still has to pay for the Game Pass subscription, after all – it does mean that subscribers can download the game and form an opinion without having to pay $60 up front.

For now, we’ll keep our eyes peeled for more information about these upcoming launches for No Man’s Sky. When Hello Games shares release dates for Xbox Game Pass and the Microsoft Store, we’ll let you know what those are, so stay tuned for that.