Xbox Game Pass is about to get a ton of games

As we close out the month, Microsoft has revealed a ton of new games that will heading to Xbox Game Pass in the final week of October and the first week of November. There are 13 games in all hitting the service over the next two weeks, with a 14th title going live later in November. As always, availability between console, PC, and Android will vary from game to game, but a number of them will be available on all three platforms.

The new additions get rolling on October 27th, when Carto comes to console and PC. It isn’t until later this week that things really get going, though, as Day of the Tentacle Remastered (console and PC), Five Nights at Freddy’s (Android, console, and PC), Full Throttle Remastered (console and PC), Grim Fandango Remastered (console and PC), PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (Android), ScourgeBringer (Android), and Unruly Heroes (Android, console, and PC) all go live.

We already knew that the three LucasArts games – the remastered versions of Full Throttle, Grim Fandango, and Day of the Tentacle – were coming to Game Pass as it was announced earlier this month, but now we have a date. PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is an interesting addition because it means you no longer have to resort to PUBG Mobile in order to play PUBG on your phone. Then, of course, we have Five Nights at Freddy’s arriving just in time for Halloween, so those who want a spooky Halloween can definitely have it with Game Pass.

On November 5th, the flood of games continues with Celeste (Android, console, and PC), Comanche (PC), Deep Rock Galactic (Android, console, and PC), Eastshade (Android, console, and PC), and Knights and Bikes (console and PC). A couple of weeks after that, on November 17th, we’ll see ARK: Survival Evolved: Explorer’s Edition come to Android, console, and PC as well.

That’s a lot of games, but of course, there are a handful of titles that will be rotating out. As previously announced, we’ll see After Party, LEGO Star Wars III, Rise & Shine, Tacoma, The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game, and The Red Strings Club all leave Xbox Game Pass on October 30th, so keep that date in mind if you’re currently playing any of those titles.