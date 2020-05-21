Xbox Game Pass gets these two big games today, Minecraft Dungeons next week

Xbox Games Pass has some big updates in store for users over the next week or so. That all begins today with the addition of Alan Wake and Cities: Skylines to the service. After those two titles join the roster today, we’ll see the addition of a new first-party game from Microsoft next week.

Alan Wake is joining Xbox Game Pass in celebration of the game’s 10th anniversary. It’s almost hard to believe that it’s been 10 years since Alan Wake launched on Xbox 360, but indeed, the wheel of time moves ever onward. Fans of thrillers, mystery, and horror in the vein of Twin Peaks will definitely want to take this for a spin (or play through it again if you’ve already played it at some point over the last 10 years).

Alan Wake will be joined by Cities: Skylines this week, which is actually making a return to Xbox Game Pass. Cities: Skylines, as most gamers know by now, is a city builder that tasks you with not only designing your city but also meeting the needs of your citizens. If you’ve been looking to play something like Sim City, Cities: Skylines is probably worth a download.

On May 26th, we’ll see Minecraft Dungeons join the lineup, keeping with Microsoft’s promise to launch all first-party games on Game Pass on day one. Minecraft Dungeons was revealed last year as Mojang’s take on the dungeon crawler genre. It’s something of a departure for the Minecraft series, but it’s certainly a logical leap given that part of Minecraft‘s core gameplay loop involves exploring underground caves for loot and rare ore.

In addition to announcing these three new games for Game Pass, Microsoft also detailed several that will be leaving the service on May 29th. Those games include #IDARB, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, Hydro Thunder Hurricane, King of Fighters ’98 Ultimate, and Old Man’s Journey, so if you’re in the middle of playing any of those games, you’ll want to finish them up in the next week.