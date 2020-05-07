Xbox Game Pass brings out the guns in May along with a Spotify perk

You may have heard of a lot of news about games lately but, truth be told, it’s mostly business as usual for some of these platform makers and developers. Google, Sony, and Microsoft have all been putting out new free games like clockwork, hoping to prove that there are still things that are alright in this world. For Xbox console gamers, that means another selection of new titles this May. That is if you hold an Xbox Game Pass.

The gaming biz has changed considerably in the past years, from IAPs to loot boxes to subscription services with a rotating list of free games per month. The latter keeps gamers on their toes, not to mention having them play more regularly to get their money’s worth. Fortunately, many of them now have more hours to burn as well.

Coming this May to Xbox’s Game Pass selection are two titles that will have you shooting for survival. While DayZ will have you blasting away icky mutated zombies, Red Dead Redemption 2 will have you hunting down outlaws in the Old West. For those who prefer some more thoughtful games, Final Fantasy IX and Fracture Minds will take you on journeys around a fantasy world as well as inside the human psyche.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members also have something for their ears this May. Those in the US will get a free 6-month Spotify Premium account while those in the UK, France, Germany, Australia, Mexico, and Brazil will only get three months free. The catch? This is only valid for new Spotify Premium accounts.

As always, every new month also bids farewell to the old month’s free games. Grand Theft Auto V leaves the roster today, May 7th, while Black Desert, Doom, and The Banner Saga will wave goodbye on May 15. Xbox Game Pass members who have grown attached to these titles can, of course, buy them with a bit of a discount if they want.