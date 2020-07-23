Xbox Game Pass adds Destiny 2 and expansions

Today Microsoft announced that Xbox Game Pass will have access to Destiny 2 and all of its expansions in the near future. The release date for Destiny 2 on Xbox Game Pass is somewhere in the month of September, that that includes Destiny 2: Shadowkeep as well as Destiny 2: Forsaken.

On November 10, Xbox Game Pass users will have access to Destiny 2: Beyond Light. As such, by the time we reach the holiday season, we’ll be playing Destiny 2: Beyond Light on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, tablets, and phones.

Microsoft also revealed that “Destiny 2 will be joining our list of titles that are Optimized for Xbox Series X,” said Will Tuttle, Xbox Wire Editor in Chief. “Running in 4K and at 60 frames per second, Destiny 2 on Xbox Series X will quite literally be a game-changer for long-time fans and new players alike.”

Destiny 2 will support both “Smart Delivery” and cross-generation play. With Xbox Game Pass, we’ll essentially be able to play on every device we’ve got running in the house.

Bungie will be taking full advantage of the situation, making sure “daily challenges” continue well into the future. Microsoft gave an example of a situation in which “someone’s using the TV and you want to run your daily challenges or nab some Exotics from Xur, you’ll be able to do so thanks to cloud gaming, powered by Project xCloud.”

ALSO NOTE: Xbox Game Pass will also give users access to “every game you see today” – with regard to the games shown at the official Microsoft Xbox Games Showcase event. That’ll include Everwild – Eternals, Tell Me Why, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, The Outer World: Peril on Gorgon, Grounded, Forza Motorsport, State of Decay 3, Halo Infinite, and more. Take a peek at the timeline below for more information on what the rest of the games will be!