Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 owners just got a nice warranty surprise

Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 owners received a nice surprise today, as Microsoft announced that it’s extending the warranty on the controller. This move comes amid user reports of drifting joysticks and as Microsoft faces a class action lawsuit for these issues. If you own an Xbox Elite Controller Series 2, your warranty has just gone from 90 days to a full year, which is a huge increase.

As spotted by the folks over at Windows Central, Microsoft has updated a support article for the Elite Controller Series 2 to reflect these warranty changes. “We’ve received claims that a small percentage of our customers are experiencing mechanical issues when using their Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2,” the support page reads. “To ensure your satisfaction, we’re extending the warranty coverage period on Elite Series 2 controllers from 90 days to 1 year from the date of purchase.”

Even better news is that this warranty extension applies retroactively to all Elite Controller Series 2 purchases. Effectively, that means every Elite Controller Series 2 in existence should still be under warranty, as Microsoft originally launched the controller on November 4th, 2019. If you have one of those launch models and you’re experiencing problems, it’s probably best to get that warranty claim in right away.

If you’ve already paid for a repair for a controller that was at one point out of warranty, you’ve got a refund coming your way too. In that same support article, Microsoft confirms that it will issue refunds for paid Elite Controller Series 2 repairs by October 31st, 2020, so keep an eye on your bank account.

Windows Central reports that the Elite Controller Series 2 and its predecessor were both recently added to a class-action lawsuit regarding drifting joysticks on Xbox controllers – which seems to be a common problem in the industry at the moment – and that may have prompted Microsoft’s decision to extend the warranty on the Series 2. Whatever the reason, it’s nice to see the warranty go from 90 days to a full year, so be sure to take advantage of it if you need it.