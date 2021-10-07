Xbox 20th Anniversary drops continue: Transparent controller, Stereo Headset

Today Microsoft revealed two new pieces of gaming equipment that celebrate the 20th anniversary of the original Xbox. Today’s launch is just one of a collection of products that’ll either be available in giveaways or contests – or appearing as consumer products ready for purchase later this year. Both the 20th Anniversary Special Edition Xbox Wireless Controller and the 20th Anniversary Special Edition Xbox Stereo Headset will be available for purchase by the public.

The Special Edition controller is a “fresh spin” (inspired by) the translucent green of the original Xbox Debug kit. This device has the exact functionality of a standard Xbox Wireless Controller (for Xbox Series X), but has detailing that should have you thinking about the very first Xbox ever released.

The Xbox button is a “nostalgic” green. The same green can be found on the hybrid D-pad and the back grips of the controller. The top plastic panel on this controller is “transparent black” and internal components are “silver” – so you’ll be able to “see every detail.”

One special feature is unlocked with this controller when connected to an Xbox Series X or S. If you connect this controller to “your” Xbox Series X or S, you will “unlock an exclusive 20th Anniversary dynamic background.”

This can also be unlocked on a friend’s console – BUT, it’ll disappear if you disconnect the controller and change the background. It can only be set when the controller is plugged in.

BONUS: Razer controller stand. The folks at Razer took part in the celebration by creating a Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand for Xbox – 20th Anniversary Limited Edition. This stand does not yet have a price or a release date.

20th Anniversary headset

This birthday event also summoned a new 20th Anniversary Special Edition Xbox Stereo Headset. You’ll find “iconic green” accents around the earcups and at the tip of the boom mic, and in the 20th Anniversary logo on the left earcup.

These headphones also include “transparent black” earcup panels so you can see… just a little bit of the insides of the device. Not that there’s a whole lot to see, really.

Both the 20th Anniversary Special Edition Xbox Wireless Controller and the 20th Anniversary Special Edition Xbox Stereo Headset will be available for pre-order starting today, the 7th of October, 2021. The official release date for both products is November 15, 2021.

The 20th Anniversary Special Edition Xbox Wireless Controller will be sold for a price of approximately $69.99 USD and equivalent prices around the world. The 20th Anniversary Special Edition Xbox Stereo Headset has a price of approximately $69.99 USD as well – and will be sold around the world at the Microsoft Store and other retailers, unless you’re in APOC/EOC, where it’ll only be at the Microsoft Store.