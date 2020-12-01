Wyze Watch arrives for preorder: Major smartwatch features at $20

Budget smart home company Wyze has introduced its new Wyze Watch, a smartwatch with a very budget-tier cost of $19.99, but one that promises to eclipse other offerings in the same price range. The Wyze Watch is made from aluminum and includes a number of features found on more expensive models, including a blood oxygen sensor, heart rate monitoring, and more.

Smartwatches have become a common personal gadget, but the cost keeps many people from picking one up. Wyze aims to change that with its new smartwatch — simply called the Wyze Watch — which resembles the Apple Watch and promises high-end features despite the low cost. Key features include a heart rate sensor and blood oxygen sensor, as mentioned, immediately distinguishing it from many other budget smartwatches.

Wyze notes that it has made its watch out of aluminum, not plastic, and includes a very large 1.75-inch display (if you pick up the larger 47mm model). The model features an IP68 weatherproof construction, meaning it can handle water exposure to depths of no more than two meters.

In addition to its own sleep monitoring, step, and menstrual cycle tracking features, the Wyze Watch is compatible with a number of third-party apps, including Messenger and Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Gmail, Twitter, and the Wyze app itself. Users can, as you’d expect, control their Wyze IoT products like smart lights using the watch.

Other features include up to nine days of battery life and a charge time of only 2.5 hours. Users can also purchase optional upgrades for the watch, namely silicone or leather watch straps in various colors for an additional $10. The Wyze Watch is available to preorder now for $19.99, but the company notes that there’s a limited number available.