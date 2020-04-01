Wyze releases new firmware that turns security cameras into webcams

Wzye, the connected home company best known for its inexpensive home security cameras, has released a new free firmware that enables users to transform those security cameras into webcams. The reason for this is obvious: many people have found themselves suddenly having to work from home and, as a result, many stores are sold out of high-quality webcams. This firmware update offers the next best option.

Wyze has started emailing its customers a link to a new Support article that explains how to install a new firmware that enables a Wyze security camera to function as a webcam. This process requires either a Wyze Cam v2 or a Wyze Cam Pan model, as well as a USB A-to-USB A cable, a 32GB microSD card, and, of course, the new firmware, which can be downloaded from the Support article linked below.

The company notes that neither of these camera models was ever intended to be used as webcams — this firmware is for the remote workers who are in need of a webcam, but who do not have any other options at this time. The firmware is delivered ‘as-is’ and users should note that they won’t be able to connect to the Wyze security camera in the Wyze app once they’ve flashed it with this new firmware.

Beyond that, the company explains that it has only tested the firmware with Windows 7, Windows 10, and macOS 10.13 — it may not be compatible with other systems. At this point, Wyze has tested the firmware as compatible with GoToMeeting, Zoom, BlueJeans, Skype, Google Hangouts, and Cisco. If you’re using a different application, it is possible the webcam firmware won’t work with it.

Though the firmware allows the microphone and speaker in the webcam to continue working, Wyze notes that you may need to use an external mic and speaker due to low audio volume. Assuming all of this is agreeable, you can follow the instructions found on the Wyze Support website to manually install the new webcam firmware onto your compatible Wyze security camera.