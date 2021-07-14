Wyze Light Strip brings smart accent lighting to every part of your home

Wyze is offering another connected light product, this one quite different than its smart light bulb. The Wyze Light Strip, which is now available to preorder, allows users to add accent lighting just about anywhere in their home with peel-and-stick functionality. Unlike most strip lights, the Wyze Light Strip can be controlled with your phone.

The Wyze Light Strip is a connected LED light ribbon with smart features, including the ability to auto-sync its color temperature to match the day’s natural lighting. As with connected light bulbs, the Wyze Light Strip supports functions like Vacation Mode, Sleep Routines, Automations, and Timers. Likewise, there’s voice control with Google Assistant and Alexa support.

One of the product’s more interesting features is Music Mode, a function that enables the light strips to sync with the beat of music via an integrated microphone. Both the Wyze Light Strip and the Light Strip Pro versions feature tunable white and RGB color LEDs.

Assuming you get the Pro model, you’ll have access to the 16 million colors, according to Wyze, which notes that this model also offers 16 customizable segments for multi-color setups. Both light strips are also trimmable, meaning they can be cut to fit the areas where you want accent light — the back of a desk, behind the TV, or above the kitchen cabinets, for example.

The Wyze Light Strip is the cheaper of the two products at $25.99 for a 16.4ft strand and $35.99 for a 32.8ft strand. The Wyze Light Strip Pro, meanwhile, costs $30.99 and $44.99 for the same size strands, respectively. Both products are available for preorder now.