Wyze Cam v3 arrives with weather-resistant design for outdoor use

Smart home company Wyze has released the third version of its cube-shaped Wyze Cam, keeping the same $20 price tag but adding some notable features to the mix, including a weather-resistant design that makes it suitable for outdoor use. The camera competes with some of the latest and greatest on the market, promising advanced features that make this a notable upgrade over the previous (and likewise $20) security camera.

Wyze is best known for offering a very inexpensive home security camera that, unlike most of the budget-tier indoor cameras on the market, is very functional and reliable. The company previously released the Wyze Cam v2, which kept the same cube-shaped design but improved image quality, followed by the Cam Pan with a rotating base and the Wyze Cam Outdoor made specifically for outdoor use.

The Wyze Cam v3 is a cheaper option compared to the Wyze Cam Outdoor; it features the cube shape we’ve come to know and love, but with a bit of a twist to accommodate the IP65 weather-resistant elements. This means the camera can handle exposure to dust and rain for those who want the option of using it outside.

The camera brings the same Full HD 1080p resolution, offering full color at night and a new sensor that drastically improves low-light image quality. Content can still be stored locally on a microSD card, plus buyers get free cloud storage for the past 14 days of content.

The company says that it has ‘fully upgraded’ this new model, giving users more processing power and, therefore, more frames per second over Wyze Cam v2. Joining the weather-resistance and Starlight image sensor are new mounting options — in addition to the magnetic mount, users can also use a screw to make the camera more secure or they can remove the included base and attach a gimbal head mount. Finally, the new model also features a mini siren to alert homeowners.

The Wyze Cam v3 can be pre-ordered now for $19.99 USD; shipping is scheduled to start in November.