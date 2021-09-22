Wyze Cam Pan v2 debuts featuring Color Night Vision

Wyze has revealed a new camera for use in the home called the Wyze Cam Pan v2. The camera is available now for $39.99 plus shipping. Like the original version of the Pan camera, it features 360-degree horizontal and 93-degree vertical pan and tilt capability.

One of the most critical new features for the camera is full HD Color Night Vision allowing users to see more clearly at night. Typically, night vision video has a green cast, and a security camera ideally needs the clearest video possible. The camera features integrated infrared lights and is designed with safety in mind.

Wyze Cam Pan v2 can scan an entire room in less than three seconds, and its automatic motion tracking allows it to follow what’s going on in an entire room. Pan Scan allows users to set the patrol route for the camera with up to four custom waypoints. The hardware inside the camera includes a Starlight CMOS Sensor able to see an environment with only 0.1 lux.

The camera features an F/1.6 aperture and a 120-degree field-of-view. To keep the camera discrete, when its infrared light is active, there is no red dot common on most night vision cameras. No red light prevents the camera from bothering people who share the same room as the camera at night. Wyze improved the processing power for the new version of the camera, allowing it to track and follow real-time movement faster than ever.

The camera also supports two-way audio allowing you to hold conversations with people or pets remotely. It also has an integrated mini-siren this loud enough to scare off intruders. Other features include continuous recording 24/7 and the ability to capture up to three days of video on a single 32-gigabyte microSD card. The camera also has free rolling 14-day cloud storage and real-time notifications. Smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are also integrated.