WWE Network will soon be an exclusive Peacock add-on

If you’re a pro wrestling fan, you might want to consider signing up for NBC’s streaming service Peacock, as it’ll be the only place to stream content from the WWE Network in a couple of months. Today, NBC and the WWE announced that Peacock will be the given exclusive rights to WWE Network content, including access to pay-per-view events and even the WWE Network archive.

In fact, it sounds like this is an all-encompassing deal in terms of which content is included. The two companies say that all live pay-per-view events will be available through Peacock, beginning with Fastline on March 21st. We’ll also see WWE Network original series like Steve Austin Broken Skull Sessions, Undertaker: The Last Ride, and WWE Icons available on Peacock. Replays of Raw and SmackDown will be available through the service, along with in-ring shows like NXT and WWE 205 Live.

That WWE Network archive access will also include “every WWE, WCW, and ECW pay-per-view event in history,” with WWE even promising one new signature documentary every year beginning in 2022. Essentially, Peacock users are getting everything that WWE Network already offers as a standalone subscription.

WWE Network will be offered as something of an add-on to Peacock Premium. Subscribers to Peacock Premium will have to shell out $4.99 a month to get WWE Network, which is charged on top of Premium’s $9.99 fee. It’s worth pointing out that WWE Network usually costs $9.99 per month on its own, so Peacock Premium subscribers are getting a discount on the normal price – or, if you want to look at it a different way, current WWE Network subscribers will have to sign up for Peacock Premium and pay $5 more per month to keep watching.

Peacock’s exclusivity deal will only apply in the US, so those outside of the country should be able to keep watching WWE Network the same way they always have. WWE Network joins Peacock on March 18th, and the two companies said they’d share more about managing customer accounts closer to that date.