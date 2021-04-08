World War II game Enlisted open beta: How to join on Xbox Series X, PS5 and PC

There’s no lack of World War II games out there, and as of today, there’s a new one to check out. Gaijin Entertainment has announced that Enlisted, a World War II title developed by DarkFlow Software, has moved out of closed beta and into open beta, giving everyone a chance to check the game out. The open beta is going live today across Xbox Series X, PS5, and PC.

So, how do you participate in the open beta? If you’re on console, the process is pretty straightforward, as you simply need to navigate to the store listing for Enlisted on your platform of choice. On both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, the game is listed alongside a number of different DLC packs, but the base game itself is free-to-play.

On PC, the process of getting into the open beta is a little more complicated, as you’ll first want to go to Gaijin’s website and sign up for a Gaijin account. If you’ve played games like War Thunder or Star Conflict in the past – two of Gaijin’s most well-known titles – you likely already have a Gaijin account, so keep that in mind before you go signing up for a new one. After your account is created, all you need to do is download the Windows launcher, a link to which can be found in the Gaijin forum post announcing the open beta.

Enlisted is an FPS MMO that will put players in various historical campaigns that took place during World War II. The two campaigns that are currently in the game include the Battle of Moscow, which took place in 1941 and 1942 between the USSR and Germany, and the Invasion of Normandy, which of course took place in 1944 between the Allies and the Axis (though Enlisted puts players in the role of either German or American forces).

Players will command squads of different soldiers that they can switch between on the fly, and it seems that DarkFlow is attempting to balance realism with streamlined gameplay in Enlisted. DarkFlow also says that more campaigns are coming in the future, noting that it wants to “substantially extend” the number of campaigns and add new missions, weapons, and a vehicles along the way. For more on Enlisted, you can check out up the forum post linked above.