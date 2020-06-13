Wonder Woman 1984 delayed again as studios shuffle release dates

The upcoming superhero flick Wonder Woman 1984 has been delayed once again, this time from August to October. The move comes amid a number of recent movie date changes, including an adjustment to the hotly anticipated Tenet from Christopher Nolan. Wonder Woman 1984 was originally scheduled to hit theaters on June 5, but was later bumped to August 14 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Wonder Woman 1984 is a sequel to the first Wonder Woman movie released in 2017. The title would have hit theaters earlier this month if it wasn’t for the coronavirus pandemic, which resulted in a number of theater closures and lockdowns that prevented large groups of viewers from gathering.

A huge number of movies were disrupted as a result, including some that had only just hit theaters and others that were only days or weeks from release. As a result of this unprecedented change, some studios delayed their movies while others chose to release them early on digital video; in a few cases, the theatrical premieres were scrapped entirely in favor of digital rentals and streaming.

The new release date for WW84 is 10.2.20. Wow,it's finally happening, & I couldn’t be more excited!To all the fans that stuck w/ us through this time, thank u so much! We couldn't have done this w/o you.I'm so excited for you to get to see this #WW84, it will be worth the wait❤️ pic.twitter.com/GCU0tcpqHT — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) June 12, 2020

In a tweet this week, the actress behind the superhero, Gal Gadot, revealed that Wonder Woman 1984 is now scheduled for release in theaters on October 2. This joins the recently announced Tenet premiere date change, with Warner Bros. bumping it from July 17 to July 31.

If you’re confused about when the movies you’re looking forward to will be released, you’re not the only one. It has been a very messy year for movie studios as they deal with the sudden closure of movie theaters, stalled production, bumped release dates, early digital releases, and the potential for additional future theater shutdowns as the pandemic continues.