Withings Sleep Analyzer updated with new sleep apnea detection

Withings has released the latest version of its Sleep Analyzer, a mat that is used to monitor sleep habits, including heart rate, snoring, and sleep cycles. The updated product brings the new ability to detect a condition called sleep apnea, which is difficult to detect on one’s own and that, over time, can be deadly. The new Sleep Analyzer is available to purchase from Withings now.

The new Sleep Analyzer replaces the Withings Sleep product, though the two are nearly identical. The model slides under the user’s mattress where it plugs into the wall and connects to the home’s WiFi, continuously tracking the user’s sleep habits throughout the night and shuttling the info off to a companion mobile app.

Meet Sleep Analyzer. 💤 For the first time a home sleep tracker is able to provide medical grade #sleepapnea detection, without requiring anything to wear: https://t.co/lh88EiWZUA CE Medical | Europe only#SleepAnalyzer pic.twitter.com/9HwPMzM5C8 — Withings EN (@WithingsEN) April 28, 2020

According to Withings, its new Sleep Analyzer is the only home sleep tracker that offers ‘medical grade’ detection of sleep apnea without requiring the user to wear any equipment. This is made possible by the use of an algorithm that detects breathing pattern changes, including the ‘intensity’ of paused breathing, which is revealed in the mobile app.

Other features include the ability to detect light sleep, deep sleep, and REM sleep, as well as the user’s heart rate and whether they’re snoring. The companion app compiles all of the information together to form a ‘sleep score,’ which shows the overall quality of the user’s sleep, as well as more details on the session, such as how many times the user’s sleep was interrupted.

In addition to the mobile app, the Sleep Anazlyer also works with IFTTT, enabling the user to set up routines that may, for example, turn off the lights when the user gets in bed and turn them back on again in the morning when the user gets up. The Sleep Analyzer is available to buy from Withings now for $99.95 USD.