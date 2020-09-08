With India ban imminent, PUBG cuts ties with China’s Tencent

Last week, PUBG Mobile was banned in India following a government crackdown on mobile apps and games that have some connection to China. That was bad news for PUBG, which has found a lot of success on mobile, so obviously this was no good for PUBG Corporation – especially since India is such a large market. Today, PUBG Corporation announced that it’s taking matters into its own hands, which involves taking over the publishing duties for PUBG Mobile in India itself.

“PUBG Corporation is actively monitoring the situation around the recent bans of PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik and PUBG MOBILE Lite in India,” the company said in a statement on its website today. “It has seen an overwhelming amount of support for the game from the country’s player base and would like to thank the community for their passion and enthusiasm.”

PUBG Corporation goes on to say that it “fully understands” the decision by the Indian government and agrees that the “privacy and security of player data” should be a top priority. PUBG Corporation added that it will work with the Indian government to bring PUBG Mobile games back in line with laws and regulations and find a way to re-publish them in the country.

To that end, PUBG Corporation also announced that it will no longer authorize Tencent to publish PUBG Mobile games within India. Instead, PUBG Corporation itself with act as a publisher for PUBG Mobile, but of course, it isn’t quite as easy as just switching the name of the publisher on the app store listings for PUBG Mobile and calling it good.

Instead, the company could only say that it will look to “provide its own PUBG experience for India in the near future.” So, whatever PUBG Corporation decides to release, it sounds like it’ll be at least a little bit different from the Tencent-published PUBG Mobile games. The company ends its post by saying that further updates will be provided as they become available, so we’ll keep an eye out for those.