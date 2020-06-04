Windows 10 update installs the new Edge browser with an important caveat

Microsoft Edge has had a rather colorful story as Microsoft attempted to replace its iconic but also prehistoric Internet Explorer. Finally cutting its losses, it rebuilt Edge to use the same foundations as Google Chrome and released that earlier this year. During that period, Microsoft still provided the old DIY version of Edge but with the latest Windows 10 update that’s rolling out, it is basically forcing users to pick a side.

Here’s the deal on why you’ll need to make a choice before accepting and installing update KB4541301, KB4541302, or KB4559309, depending on your current Windows 10 version. So far, the Chromium-based Edge browser is only available for direct download that users and administrators can install on their own. The update, on the other hand, automatically updates the old edgeHTML-based version to the new one without any user intervention.

The difference between the two is that, according to ghacks, the automatic update is a one-way street. The manually installed Chromium-based Edge provides the option to go back to the old version while the version from these Windows 10 updates doesn’t.

Some might wonder if there’s such a stark difference between the edgeHTML and Chromium versions of Edge and the answer to that is a resounding “yes”. While the new version offers better support for pages and extensions that work on Google Chrome, Microsoft’s older push for its own technologies may have locked some customers into the now deprecated technology.

System administrators should take heed and probably just manually install the new Edge now to leave the door open to go back if they need to. They also have the option of not installing the updates at all but these updates might also have other things that go beyond installing the new Edge browser.