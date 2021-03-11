Windows 10 update error crashing computers via printers

This week Microsoft released an update on top of their March 9, 2021 update for Windows 10. This is KB5000802 (OS Builds 19041.867 and 19042.867), for Windows 10, version 2004, with all editions, with Windows Server 2004, and more. Update notes from Microsoft suggest some users may see the error “APC_INDEX_MISMATCH error” after this update is out and a Blue Screen of Death appears.

It would appear that this error is linked specifically to printing with some apps. This is just about the most specific and specifically strange blue screen error we’ve seen in a long, long time. Entire system breakdown, sure, but just a printer? That’s strange.

Build numbers as follows appear to be those affected by the error – but others may also be involved. This list was all-inclusive to the best of our knowledge as of March 11, 2021 at around noon, central time. If you’re using a build that’s not listed but happened upon the same error, speak up! We’re interested in making sure the issue is processed as soon as possible so we can get back to printing all the sheets!

• Windows 10 version 1803 — KB5000809 (OS Build 17134.2087)

• Windows 10 version 1809 — KB5000822 (OS Build 17763.1817)

• Windows 10 version 1909 — KB5000808 (OS Build 18363.1440)

• Windows 10 version 2004 and 20H2 — KB5000802 (OS Builds 19041.867 and 19042.867)

If you’re experiencing this issue with Windows 10, you should be able to downgrade to the otherwise most recent update to your operating system. The Microsoft instructions for this downgrade effectively tell the user to go Start – Settings – Update & Security – Recovery. There you’ll find “Go back to the previous version of Windows 10.

Per the update notes this week, Microsoft is working on a fix for the issue right this minute. If you’ve encountered any other sort of issues that might’ve only appeared after the most recent update to Windows 10 this week, let us know!