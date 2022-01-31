Why Ford Is Done Selling the 2022 Maverick

Ford disappointed customers when it revealed it would be suspending orders for its all-new, hybrid Ford Maverick pickup truck. Since its debut, the truck has been such a hit that January 27, 2022 was the last day to order one — at least for now, Fox News reports.

Ford unveiled the Maverick in June 2021, a compact pickup truck that was a major departure from its current lineup. The truck was an instant hit, surprising Ford and the auto market in general. In fact, the truck has been so well received that it won the 2022 North American Truck of the Year award.

Despite its popularity, many customers are still left wondering why they can’t order one, and when they will be able to.

There’s a number of factors that are contributing to the Maverick’s popularity. First and foremost is the price. The Maverick has a starting MSRP of just $19,995, making it one of the most affordable pickup trucks on the market. It also comes standard with a hybrid drive, making it an ideal option for the environmentally conscious: ﻿the hybrid model gets a whopping 40 mpg city fuel economy, beating the fuel efficiency of many compact cars, while still offering the utility of a truck.

A fully-loaded model, with a four-cylinder EcoBoost tops out at $35,000, still tens of thousands less than many Ford F-150 options. Despite its compact size, as we found in our first drive, the Maverick still has seating for five, while offering more cabin room than the Ford Ranger, which is a significantly larger truck.

The entire truck is aimed at the DIY crowd, with easy ways to create segmented storage, thanks to slots stamped right into the truck bed. The Maverick also includes FITS (Ford Integrated Tether System), an innovative system for accessories that allows Maverick owners to 3D-print their own solutions.

“The whole bed is a DIY fan’s paradise,” said Keith Daugherty, an engineering specialist who helped develop the truck box for Maverick. “You can buy the bolt-in Ford cargo management system and we’re happy to sell it to you, but if you’re a bit more creative, you can also just go to the hardware store and get some C-channel and bolt it to the bed to make your own solutions.”

Taken as a whole, the Maverick’s features fills a need within the market that few, if any, competitors are meeting. This is good news for Ford, with demand for the Maverick clearly coming in much higher than anticipated. Unlike many other auto shortages that can be blamed on semiconductor supply chain woes, it appears that demand is the sole reason the Maverick sold out so quickly.

Unfortunately for customers, they will need to wait until mid to late-summer to order the 2023 model, or scour the country to try to find one that’s been overlooked on a dealer’s lot.