Wear OS gets new Tiles to keep track of your wellbeing

Google’s wearable platform hasn’t enjoyed the raging success that Android has long had on smartphones and even tablets. Sure, Wear OS by Google is pretty much widely used, even by luxury watchmakers, but Apple Watch remains the household name when it comes to smartwatches. Some owners of Wear OS devices have even felt abandoned by Google but the company is now trying to assure these users with an update that will try to keep their heart rate in check and their stress levels low.

Given everything that’s happening across the globe these days, it wouldn’t be surprising if stress levels are considerably higher this year than ever before. At the same time, however, these circumstances have also motivated more people to give wellness a higher priority and to invest in devices and apps that help them move towards that goal, literally and figuratively.

Smartwatches have become a favorite tool for keeping track of activities, from workouts to sleep. The new Google Fit Workouts Tile for Wear OS presents shortcuts to your most recent and probably most used workouts while also showing your performance during those exercises. The Google Fit app on Android and iOS now also presents your sleep performance which goes hand in hand with the sleep tracking feature available on many Wear OS devices.

Stress can come from a wide range of factors and there are just as many ways to get a hold of the situation as well. Some prefer taking a timeout to walk or even run outside, in which case the new and bolder design of Wear OS’ weather tile will be essential in telling you if it’s OK to go out. Some prefer just taking a literal breather and the new Breathe Tile will not only guide you through timed sessions but will also show you how much your heart rate changed in between.

These updates to both Wear OS and the Google Fit app will be rolling out over the next few days so it might take some time before it becomes available to everyone. These aren’t the big, sweeping changes that Wear OS users might have been asking for but even small ones like these give some assurance that Google hasn’t completely forgotten them yet.