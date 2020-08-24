Watch The Lord of the Rings: Gollum first teaser trailer return us to Mordor

Way back in March 2019, Daedalic Entertainment announced that it was in the early stages of creating a game centered on Gollum from The Lord of the Rings. In the months since then, Daedalic has dropped morsels of information here and there, but outside of a collection of screenshots that were published back in May, we haven’t seen anything significant. Today we’ve got one more thing to add to the slowly growing pile of media related to The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, as Daedalic has shared the first teaser trailer for the game.

Before you get too terribly excited, you should know that we don’t get to see any gameplay in this teaser trailer at all. The trailer is instead a cinematic one, and it opens by showing us the titular hero’s (antihero’s?) crib. In this case, that crib is a cave littered with dead fish, with nice little caveman-esque drawings on the walls.

It isn’t long until Gollum himself shambles into view and makes his way to an opening that gives us a very scenic view of Mount Doom and Mordor. We also see the tower of Barad-dûr beyond Mount Doom, with a glow that can only be the Eye of Sauron at the top. Truly, a frightening sight for man and Gollum alike.

At this point, we still don’t entirely know what The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will entail. We know it’s going to be a stealth adventure game, but aside from those screenshots that were shared in May, we haven’t seen much of the game itself.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is slated to release on Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, and PC at some point next year, so it could still be some time until we hear more. Still, with this teaser trailer now out in the open, hopefully that means a gameplay trailer isn’t far off.