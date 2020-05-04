The Lord of the Rings: Gollum first screenshots revealed

A little more than a year ahgo, we got official word of a new Lord of the Rings game. Dubbed The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, this new title from Daedalic Entertainment centers around – you guessed it – Gollum, who possessed the One Ring for centuries before Bilbo Baggins happened upon it. Details on this new game are still fairly sparse, but today, we got to see the first official screenshots from the title.

The screenshots were published by German site Gamestar, as part of a larger preview of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum. Gamestar confirms that the game will be coming to PC, along with Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, but there doesn’t seem to be mention of current-generation hardware.

In any case, there were 11 screenshots published in all. Gollum is featured in several of them, but for the most part, these screenshots serve to show us some of the game’s environments. In its preview, Gamestar describes The Lord of the Rings: Gollum as an “action sneaking game,” which makes a lot of sense given that Gollum spends a significant portion of The Fellowship of the Ring stealthily trailing the Fellowship on their quest.

For now, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is slated for release in 2021. We don’t have a more specific release date aside from that, so this game could have quite a bit longer to go before it’s ready for primetime.

With that in mind, these screenshots could very well be the only thing we see from this game for a while yet. We’ll let you know when Daedalic shares more details about The Lord of Rings: Gollum, so stay tuned for that.