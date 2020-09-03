Watch RTX 3080 4K gameplay with DOOM Eternal

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 gameplay appears in a video delivered this morning by NVIDIA depicting DOOM. It’s a demonstration of sorts, showing DOOM Eternal with two different graphics cards. One is the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, the other is the new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080. If you’ve never seen DOOM before, know this: there’s a lot of blood.

Your uncle George might not be able to see the difference, but you probably will. This is the “first ever DOOM Eternal gameplay captured on a GeForce RTX 3080 at blistering speed in 4K and max settings.” You’ll want to watch the video itself on max settings, mind you – on as large a screen as possible, with as high a frame rate as possible. Only then will you witness the full extent of the truth.

You’ll likely want to pay extra close attention to the point at which our guy takes on the bright shiny orange demon boy – that’s the point at which your eyes may bug out of your head. Again, this video includes a lot of gore, so if you’re not particularly pleased when you see eyeballs ripped out their sockets, it might be a good idea to turn back now. They ARE monster eyeballs and monster sockets, but still – gore!

The ending is also pretty good. It’s a door. If you’d like to get a better idea of what this action is all about, take a peek at the video below. This is the full event at which the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series was officially revealed for the first time.

In the near future, we’ll be delivering some review action of the 30 series. If you’d like to know anything specific that you think we might not otherwise cover, let us know! We might even play DOOM Eternal, you never know!