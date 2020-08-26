Watch NVIDIA tease RTX 3090, 12-pin connector, future GPU design

Today NIVIDA revealed a video that makes graphics card design and processing look interesting and… maybe even fun. It is NOT easy to understand all the ins and outs of the process of designing something so intricate, but in one video, NVIDIA’s broken down the components into relatively simple-to-see segments. In the process of doing so, NVIDIA’s also teased their next RTX 3090 graphics card AND their new 12-pin connector.

In the video you’re about to see, you might just find the design of a graphics card interesting. You might even be inspired to become an engineer. Even if you DON’T become an engineer thanks to this video, you’ll probably find the contents interesting enough to devour the entire piece of content. The folks responsible for PR with NVIDIA here are pretty good at what they’re aiming to do.

If you If you’re all about that new NVIDIA RTX 3090, you’ll find a few clues as to what’s going down in the interim between leaks and full official reveal. If you want some solid evidence that NVIDIA’s making real-world changes that’ll affect the way you need to build a computer, look to the 12-pin GPU power connector.

If youre looking for a good reminder of what’s possible with the designs that’ve allowed ray tracing to be available to the average gamer here in the year 2020, look to the video below. This video was originally released in May of 2020.

This all leads into the next major NVIDIA event that’ll be taking place on September 1, 2020. This event will begin at 9AM Pacific Time – that’s 10AM Mountain Time, 11AM Central Time, 12 noon Eastern Time, all on September 1, 2020. It’s currently called “NVIDIA GeForce Special Event” but it’ll likely get a name-change in the very near future. Cross your fingers for a game-changer.