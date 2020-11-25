Walmart PS5 and Xbox Series X restock today: What you should know

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles have been difficult to find, but we’re expecting a number of retailers to have stock available for Black Friday later this week. Walmart, it seems, doesn’t want to wait to sell more console, as it has announced that it will have both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X available later today. If you’ve been trying to pick up one of these consoles, you’re definitely going to want to be at a computer tonight when Walmart’s stock drops.

Specifically, Walmart says that it will have stock of all next-generation consoles available tonight – November 25th – at 9PM EST/6PM PST. All consoles are going live at the same time, so if you’re looking to pick up both an Xbox and a PlayStation, you should probably just pick one and focus all of your efforts there. Below I’ve linked the Walmart.com listings for each console, so click those and post up on the listing for your console of choice:

Xbox Series X

Xbox Series S

PlayStation 5

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition

In another tweet, Walmart confirmed that these consoles are only available for online purchase, so don’t show up at a store tonight at 9PM hoping to buy a console in person. Just as well, these are delivery-only consoles, so you won’t be able to buy them for in-store pickup either.

Black Friday #DealsForDays continue with the #PS5 & #XboxSeriesX ONLINE only tomorrow, Nov. 25. Due to high demand, they will now be available at 9 PM ET. — Walmart (@Walmart) November 25, 2020

Walmart has not indicated how much stock it has on hand, but regardless, we can likely expect all of these consoles to sell out very quickly. To be honest, whether or not you get one is almost certainly going to be a matter of luck, because the rush of people typically slows Walmart’s website to a crawl.

The wave of the Xbox Series X and PS5 consoles on Nov. 25 at 9PM ET will only be available online and for delivery. — Walmart Help (@walmarthelp) November 25, 2020

You can help your chances by making sure that your Walmart account is up to date with the correct shipping address and payment information. Using services like Apple Pay or Paypal can help speed up the process as well, and since you’ll be competing against a large number of people and bots, you’ll want every edge you can get.