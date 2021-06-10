Walmart onn. Android TV devices released in two tiny sizes

This week Walmart released their “onn.” collection of Android TV devices, for real this time. These devices have appeared in leaks more than once before – now they’re out there in the real world, for sale. There’s a 4K Streaming Device and an FHD Streaming Stick in the mix, both at Walmart stores across the United States.

The onn. FHD Streaming Stick works with Android TV and plugs in to a TV via a single HDMI port. This device has Dolby audio support and connects to the internet via Wifi 2.4Ghz/5GHz 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac. This device has a USB cord for power – that you’ll need to plug in to a separate power port (AC 100-240V, 50/60Hz).

This streaming stick comes with a standard Android TV remote with a WHOLE bunch of buttons, including dedicated buttons for Disney+, Netflix, HBO Max, and YouTube. This remote also enables Google Assistant via onboard microphone.

The onn. Android TV UHD Streaming Device (or 4K Streaming Device) has a similar setup to the streaming stick – but it’ll cost you a little more and it has slightly more impressive features. This device plugs in to a single HDMI port, works with Android TV and Dolby audio, and has 4K Ultra High-definition resolution output.

The 4K device has 2.4/5GHz 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac MIMO WiFi connectivity and requires its own power via a separate power plug (AC 100-240V, 50/60Hz, 250mA MAX). You’ll have the same remote with this device as you’ll have with the stick. This device includes an HDMI cord, too.

The onn. FHD Streaming Stick will cost approximately $24.88 USD, and the onn. 4K Streaming Device was released with a price of $29.88 USD. The Walmart “onn.” brand represents the company’s aim to make it “easy for customers to shop affordable electronics without sacrificing design, reliability or function.”