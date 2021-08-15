Walmart cookies recalled across US over severe allergy risk

A company called Jimmy’s Cookies has recalled a large cookie cake product sold under Walmart’s Marketside brand at Walmart stores across the US, according to a new recall announcement published by the FDA. Unlike many food recalls that often involve contamination or a pathogen, this particular issue revolves around a severe allergy risk.

The recall notice was published on August 12, with Jimmy’s Cookies LLC noting that these units of its Marketside Chocolate Candy Cookie Cake may contain peanuts, which aren’t declared on the packaging. This is a major health risk for consumers who have a peanut allergy, which is often severe and can be, in some cases, deadly.

The recall involves lot number 1133; the items were sold in around two dozen states through the Walmart bakery, including in Texas, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, North Carolina, Kansas, Lousiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma, and more.

Customers who believe they may have purchased one of these recalled cookie cakes can check for identifying details listed in the recall notice, including the UPC code “0074736651210” and the lot number 1133. The full list of impacted states and identifying details can be found on the FDA’s website.

It’s unclear how the peanuts ended up as an unlisted ingredient in the cookies, with the recall notice only explaining that an investigation revealed “a temporary breakdown in the company’s processes.” Consumers who purchased one of these items can return them to Walmart for a refund.