Wallace & Gromit: The Big Fix Up is an AR story game made for phones

Aardman Animations has teamed up with Fictioneers to launch Wallace & Gromit: The Big Fix Up, a new mobile game that uses augmented reality and smartphones to tell a story in an interactive way. The companies have revealed the game in a teaser trailer and announcement, though it isn’t yet available to download. The game will be available on iOS and Android with an initial launch in the UK.

As introduced in the teaser video, “The Big Fix Up” involves a new adventure with beloved children’s characters Wallace and Gromit. The duo has started up a new business called Spick & Spanners, one that has been tasked with fixing up Bristol. Players get to come along on this adventure from their own homes.

Players will have the role of a Spick & Spanners employee who must operate within the Wallace and Gromit universe to participate in the adventure and experience the new story. In addition to receiving phone calls from characters, the game will include comic strips, CG animations, and augmented reality gameplay.

Rather than positioning “The Big Fix Up” as a game, the companies describe it as a new story in the fictional universe. The Aardman Animations team wrote the new story. Future players can sign up to get a notification when the game is available via its official website.

The game will be free to download on iPhone and Android smartphones; no other equipment will be needed to play the game. Players will experience mixed reality as a way to enter digital environments, as well as augmented reality that overlays digital objects within the player’s own home environment.