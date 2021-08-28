Volkswagen Car-Net lets users choose which carrier to use for in-car data

Many new vehicles sold today come with integrated wireless modems allowing Wi-Fi connectivity in the vehicle via traditional cellular networks. The catch is that typically you can’t simply add your car’s hotspot to your existing plan; you have to pay an additional fee through the vehicle manufacturer. However, Volkswagen has now announced that it is the first automaker to work with both Verizon and T-Mobile to offer car buyers choice on the provider for their mobile data plan.

The best part of the announcement is that owners who are on Verizon or T-Mobile will be able to add their vehicle to existing mobile data plans. VW says its Carrier of Choice service will launch in late September for model year 2020 and forward vehicles that feature Volkswagen Car-Net capability.

The benefit to adding your vehicle as a hotspot is that while you’re driving, devices that don’t have their own integrated wireless data plans can still get online and play games, check email, and stream other content. Connectivity in the car is particularly important to people who work a lot from the road and need to be able to send and receive emails and do other tasks no matter where they are.

VW reminds that Car-Net offers significant levels of connected technology and has an updated mobile app and multiple free features for the first five years of ownership on most models. The service also offers a subscription option. Some features include remote access, parking information, and more directly from an iPhone or Android device.

VW buyers who don’t use Verizon or T-Mobile can choose an unlimited data plan for their vehicle through either carrier for $20 per month plus fees and taxes. Car-Net is standard equipment on most 2020 model year and newer Volkswagen vehicles.