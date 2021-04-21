Vitafusion gummy vitamins recalled over metal contamination risk

Some Vitafusion brand gummy vitamins have been recalled following reports of a “metallic mesh material” contamination. Church & Dwight Co., the company behind the recall, says consumers who have one of the impacted products should stop using it immediately and instead contact the company for a refund. Multiple Vitafusion products are covered, including kids’ melatonin, Fiber Well, SleepWell, MultiVites, and more.

Church & Dwight announced the voluntary recall on April 20, stating that the impacted products were made over the duration of only four days: from October 29, 2020, to November 3, 2020. There haven’t been any reports of injuries or illnesses related to the recall, which was initiated following two consumer reports about potential metallic mesh contamination.

A total of seven different Vitafusion products are covered by this recall. Consumers can identify the products by checking the Lot Code and UPC numbers on the bottles. The recall notice includes pictures of the bottles that have been recalled, as well as related details like gummy counts and expiration dates.

The potential contamination was due to an ‘isolated manufacturing issue,’ according to Church & Dwight, which didn’t elaborate on the issue. Though the products were manufactured late last year, they all have expiration dates into 2022, meaning many consumers may still have the bottles in their cabinets.

Assuming you own some of the recalled product, Church & Dwight says you should contact its Consumer Affairs team before throwing it away. The same team will provide the consumer with a product refund and will be available to answer any questions about the recall.