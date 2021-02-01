Virtoo by LG brings Dell Mobile Connect to LG laptops

Microsoft introduced the Your Phone Windows app as a way to bridge PCs and mobile but the best features that it offers are currently exclusive to Samsung’s phones. There are more phones in the market than Samsung’s, of course, leaving many other phone brands out of the party. LG has apparently decided to take matters into its own hands and has silently released a slightly similar software though, in reality, it is pretty much a rebranded Dell Mobile Connect.

Although Microsoft itself provides the Your Phone app as a standard part of Windows 10, that hasn’t stopped manufacturers from rolling out their own. For quite a few years now, Dell has provided its own “Dell Mobile Connect” app that can mirror Android phones on the desktop or access a few phone functions without having to pick up the phone. Dell Mobile Connect, which isn’t exclusive to Dell computers anymore, also supports iPhones but with more limited functionality.

As revealed by @ALumia, LG has enlisted the services of Screenovate Technologies, developers of the Dell Mobile Connect, to create Virtoo by LG. What Dell Mobile Connect can do, Virtoo can mostly do as well. The app description is pretty sparse but the screenshots show it can make calls, send messages, and mirror at least an LG Android phone’s screen.

The Windows 10 app’s page doesn’t go into detail about compatible models either. One can only presume that the Virtoo by LG for Windows is only compatible with LG PCs, like the LG Gram. The iPhone app is slightly more telling, requiring at least iOS 11 or later. Unfortunately, its features are also less impressive, covering only messages and contacts.

At this point, though, one has to wonder how much better Virtoo by LG is compared to Microsoft’s Your Phone. It offers only the basics and, unless, Screenovate will be able to add more features, the deeper integration into Windows could still keep the upper hand.