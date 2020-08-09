Video Shows 2021 Ford Bronco Trail Turn Assist mode

Anyone who’s ever been off-roading on a narrow trail knows how difficult it can be to turn around. Sometimes you can find enough space to do a multipoint turn, but other times the only thing you can do is keep going until you find enough space to turn. A new video has turned up online that shows an interesting feature of the 2021 Ford Bronco.

The video was recorded a long time ago as the Bronco in the video is in full camouflage. The Bronco is now official and has been seen in pictures from all angles. What we see in the video is a Bronco traveling on a wide and loose desert trail. As the Bronco prepares to make a U-turn, the tire on the inside of the turn completely locks up, helping the vehicle to rotate.

The video’s description says that the feature is called Trail Turn Assist and is one of the Ford Bronco Trail Tools activated by one of the HERO switches on the dash. The feature is only available with the automatic transmission version of the Bronco.

The description says that it will be offered on both two and four-door models and will come with both the 2.3-liter or 2.7-liter EcoBoost engines. The feature is certainly cool and will undoubtedly help with tight turns in some situations. However, we wonder how much help it will be on tight and very rocky trails where sliding a tire is more difficult than on loose sand.

We can also see some potential issues with trail damage from sliding tires as well. The 2021 Ford Bronco has proven to be very popular, with Ford taking so many reservations that some won’t get their vehicles for a very long time.