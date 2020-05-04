Verizon will offer Pluto TV to its customers under new distribution deal

Pluto TV, the ad-supported free live TV streaming service, will be distributed by Verizon under a new deal between the two companies. Though financial details haven’t been revealed, a new report claims that Pluto TV will be distributed across Verizon’s wireless network, pay-TV service, and other platforms. The deal will expose Pluto TV to millions of additional users.

Pluto TV joins Crackle and a number of other streaming services in offering free access to movies and TV shows. The service is supported by advertisements; it offers both on-demand access to some content and ‘live’ streaming channels that are presented with a traditional cable-like grid. The channels are themed after content like horror movies, MTV shows, kids’ content, and more.

The service is widely available — it can be directly streamed on the Pluto TV website, plus the service offers mobile and smart TV apps, making it possible to watch it on the go or in one’s living room. The service was previously acquired by Viacom, which added branded networks to the service like ‘Nick Pluto.’

According to Deadline, Verizon will make Pluto TV available to millions of its subscribers under a new distribution deal, though the terms of that deal haven’t been revealed. This could be a significant boon for the streaming app, which has steadily grown to around 30 million users per month under ViacomCBS’s ownership.

Free ad-supported video services have grown in popularity as consumers become increasingly reluctant to pay for additional streaming services. The streaming market is more fragmented than ever with popular shows and movies spread broadly across may services, something that may be responsible for an uptick in torrenting. By offering free services like Pluto TV, companies are able to make revenue off of advertisements.