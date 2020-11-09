Verizon Nokia 8 V 5G UW brings the brand back to the limelight

Nokia’s been in a long, strange journey over the past decade. They’ve gone from the top – the most well-known phone maker around the world – down to (nearly) the bottom. Over the past couple of years, the Nokia brand’s been restored, somewhat, to its former glory. Creating phones that run Android at the same time as they create feature phones with limited functionality, Nokia’s poised for a bit of a return to the public eye. Verizon may do that.

Verizon just launched the Nokia 8 V 5G UW. This device is very similar to the Nokia 8.3 5G, a device that was released earlier this year on the international stage. Both devices have the same dimensions, the same display, and the same processors inside. The big difference is in the carrier support for Verizon with the “V”.

The Verizon-bound Nokia 8 V 5G UW is the newest smartphone carried by Verizon with the ability to connect to their ultra wideband 5G network. Most 5G devices connect to sub-6 5G bands – the Nokia 8 V 5G UW connects to both sub-6 and mmWave (ultra wideband) signals.

The Nokia 8 V 5G UW works with a 6.81-inch display with 1080 x 2400 pixels (386 PPI pixel density) with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor inside. This device has 64GB internal storage, 6GB RAM, and a set of cameras on its back that allow a wide variety of photographs to be taken in all sorts of odd environments.

Stay tuned as we compare the many 5G devices available with Verizon here on SlashGear. The Nokia 8 V 5G UW will be among the bunch that allows the fastest mobile data speeds without starting your wallet on fire – it’ll be interesting to see how it adds up!