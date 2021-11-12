Vegan glitter is better for the environment but just as annoying

Glitter is an annoying, environmentally destructive substance that tends to stick around in clothing and carpet for far longer than seems reasonable. Here to help with some of these issues are researchers with the University of Cambridge, where they developed a new type of biodegradable glitter that is colorful, non-toxic, and just as annoying as its plastic counterparts.

Benjamin Droguet/EurekAlert

Ordinary glitter is made using plastic and pigments, and though each piece is small, the product’s widespread use in everything from crafts to cosmetics makes glitter a microplastic pollutant. Some companies have taken steps to reduce or eliminate their uses of microplastics for things like “exfoliating beads,” but glitter remains a problem.

The researchers behind the newly detailed “vegan glitter” have presented an alternative to plastic glitter that may one day be a common ingredient in commercial products. The non-toxic, environmentally-friendly alternative is made from the building block of plant cells: cellulose. Specifically, the researchers say they’ve transformed cellulose nanocrystals into glitter.

These nanocrystals bend light, producing various bright colors similar to that of plastic glitter. The manufacturing process involves creating long films that are then ground into small particles about the size of glitter pieces.

Though the colorful cellulose nanocrystals aren’t a new development, the researchers took things one step farther by demonstrating a creation process that involves existing roll-to-roll machines.

The work paves the way for large-scale production of these colorful films in manufacturing, rather than laboratory, settings. Even better, the team says their production process uses less energy than alternative methods. Some “optimization” work is still necessary, but the researchers say they’re aiming to launch a company that can bring their product to the commercial market.