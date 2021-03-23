Valheim update brings a long list of changes big and small

Viking survival game Valheim received a new patch this morning, and it’s arriving with quite an extensive list of changes. One of these changes seemingly fixes an exploit that allowed players to passively and infinitely farm drops from Greydwarves, so if you’ve been surrounding Greydwarf spawners with fires and letting those do the work for you, it sounds like you’re going to need to find a different way to farm your resin and wood.

Specifically, today’s patch notes say that campfires, bonfires, and hearths will take damage themselves as they’re dealing damage, so any fires left near Greydwarf spawners for the purposes of farming will eventually break. The patch notes don’t say how quickly campfires, bonfires, and hearths will take damage, but we’re guessing it’s enough to quash this particular method of farming.

Aside from that, players will now find that their reinforced chests hold more stuff, as their inventory space has been increased to 6×4. Boss drops will also now float on water, which is very nice addition indeed, and the drop rate of Deathsquito and Drake trophies has been increased as well. Speaking of bosses, the harpoon no longer works on them, so the days of tethering a boss and pulling it out of the biome it spawned in are unfortunately over.

While the changes we’ve covered so far are significant, they really just scratch the surface of the tweaks that are included in this patch. Other changes that stand out include one that makes it easier to hit multiple enemies with the battle axe (which is great because that’s my weapon of choice), and some tweaks to the stone towers that spawn in the Black Forest biome. The patch notes don’t tell us what those tweaks are, so we’ll just have to go exploring and see for ourselves.

You can view the full patch notes for this update over on Steam. If you’re running a server, you’ll need to update that in addition to your game, so be sure to keep that in mind. Just recently, Valheim developer Iron Gate shared a teaser image from the game’s incoming Hearth and Home update, and we’ll let you know when more is shared about that.