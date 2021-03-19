Valheim devs tease Hearth and Home update as game hits another huge milestone

It’s been about six weeks since Valheim first released in early access on Steam, and what a month-and-a-half it’s been. The game skyrocketed in popularity seemingly from the moment it launched, and even now six weeks after release, it seems that momentum has barely slowed down. Indeed, Valheim has racked up millions of sales in this short period of time, and today the developers announced that the game has now surpassed 6 million copies sold.

That is a truly incredible amount of copies for any game, but it’s especially impressive for the six-person team behind Valheim. At this point, many Valheim players have probably burned through all of the available content in the game and are probably wondering when we can expect new content. The team at Iron Gate delivered some development news today, teasing the Hearth and Home update in the process, which will be the first major update in its post-launch roadmap for 2021.

As you might imagine, a team as small as the one at Iron Gate doesn’t really have the manpower to tackle multiple projects at once, so it’s not much of a surprise to hear Iron Gate say that it has devoted most of the past six weeks to fixing bugs that players have been reporting. Things are starting to calm down a little though, which means that as more bugs are getting fixed, the team is able to shift more of its focus over to developing the Hearth and Home update.

We didn’t receive any new details about Hearth and Home and Iron Gate didn’t say when we can expect it to land, but we did get a teaser image for the update. You can see that above, but good luck trying to figure out what it’s supposed to be teasing. All it looks like to us is a crow perched on top of a roof, though as someone who has spent a significant amount of time playing Valheim over the past few weeks, I don’t recognize what the crow is perched on.

We’ll just have to wait for another update for the team at Iron Gate. Today’s Steam News post suggests that more information about this update is coming up soon, so we’ll keep an eye out for those details.