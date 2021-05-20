Valheim is becoming an unstoppable force in indie gaming

Ever since it launched in early access earlier this year, Viking-themed survival game Valheim has been racking up sales. While developer Iron Gate was sharing sales milestones for a while after release, the company has stopped giving us updates – likely as it focuses more on finishing Valheim‘s first major post-launch update. Today, however, we’re getting an update on where Valheim sales stand, as Embracer Group has provided new information in its most recent financial report.

Embracer, which owns Valheim publisher Coffee Stain Studios, says that Valheim sold 6.8 million copies in the quarter ended March 31st, 2021. The last time we heard from Iron Gate regarding Valheim sales was on March 3rd, when the studio announced that Valheim had sold 5 million copies. So, over the course of the rest of March, Valheim sold a further 1.8 million units.

It seems the hype has died down a little bit, as Embracer Group expects Valheim to sell another 1 – 1.2 million copies by the end of the current quarter, which wraps up in June. That would be enough to put Valheim at right around 8 million sales, so while the rate at which the game is selling might be slowing a bit, there’s no denying that Valheim has found a ton of success.

Valheim players are currently waiting for the first major post-launch update for the game, which is titled Hearth & Home. There have been a couple of teases for the update, but so far, we’ve seen nothing too substantial from it. Iron Gate hasn’t been able to give us a release date for Hearth & Home, saying that it prefers to get the update to a state that it’s happy with before setting a release date.

We can’t say we blame Iron Gate for wanting to do that, as it’s a strategy that worked very well for Valheim proper. We’ll let you know when that release date comes down the pipeline, whenever Iron Gate decides to announce it, so stay tuned for more.