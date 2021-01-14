Vaccination card group includes Microsoft, Mayo, Epic, Oracle, and more

A Vaccination Credential Initiative (VCI) was created for the near future in which COVID-19 vaccination checks are imperative. The VCI is a coalition of public and private partners that include Evernorth, Mitre, SAFE, SalesForce, Change Healthcare, CARIN, The Commons Project, Epic, Mayo Clinic, Oracle, and Microsoft. Cards will allow individuals to access and display their vaccination records “based on open, inoperable standards.”

With this system, individuals will be able to have digital access to their own verified vaccination records. With this information, VCI suggests individuals will be able to do the following:

1. Protect and improve their health.

2. Demonstrate their health status to safely return to travel, work, school, and life while protecting their data privacy.

Vaccination Data Sources – see: health organizations that agree to participate in the initiative – “agree to provide individuals with digital access to their vaccination records.” They’ll do so using SMART Health Cards with specs based on HL7 FHIR and W3C Verifiable Credential standards.

Users in the near future will be able to access SMART Health Cards through several means:

1. Digital wallet apps

2. QR code displayed on smart device (referring to SMART Health Cards)

3. PDF or paper printed with QR code

Participating health organizations (Vaccination Data Sources) also agree to be listed in a common registry of users. Coalition partners with VCI include: CARIN Alliance, Cerner, Change Healthcare, The Commons Project Foundation, Epic, Evernorth, Mayo Clinic, Microsoft, MITRE, Oracle, Safe Health, Salesforce. This list will likely grow in the very near future.

This coalition was first announced on January 14, 2021. The official homepage for this coalition is currently active but low on info. As we learn more about this initiative and about what individuals will need to do in order to attain a card as such, we’ll let you know!