USDA reveals massive canned beef recall over lead contamination

The USDA has published a recall covering more than half a million cans of beef and gravy products over the presence of lead. The recall comes from Crider Foods of Georgia, which says the lead contamination has been traced back to a mix of spices provided by a third-party company. The recalled cans were made starting in October 2020.

The recall was announced by the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), which says the recalled cans were made from October 22, 2020, through March 15, 2020. Multiple brands are impacted by the recall, including Clover Valley, Hargis House, Kroger, Laura Lynn, Hostess, Harvest Creek, and Armour.

All of the products are sold as “Roast Beef with Gravy,” however, with Best By dates of October 22, 2022; the Harvest Creek and Hargis House products also have Best By dates of March 15, 2023. The cans were shipped to stores across the US and they can all be identified by looking for the establishment number “EST. 31812.”

The USDA says a “state partner” discovered the lead issue as part of its regular sample testing. Fortunately, there had been no reports of issues resulting from eating these products as of the time of the recall publication.

Because the product is canned, the FSIS says some consumers may still have the items in their cupboards. Anyone who owns these canned products is told to throw them away uneaten; alternatively, they can be returned to the store from which they were purchased for a refund. Check out the recall notice on the USDA’s website for all of the details.