USB-C iPhone eBay auction bids have already topped $100,000

Industrious DIYer Ken Pillonel is the man behind a modified iPhone X, which is essentially the same iPhone you’re used to, but with one massive difference: it sports a USB-C port instead of Apple’s Lightning port. The modified device is now up for auction on eBay as a “collector’s item,” and it has already reached six figures in bids.

The modified iPhone X gives consumers a fun look at a future in which Apple finally ditches the Lightning port across its smartphone line, bringing an end to the days of carrying around both a USB-C charger and a Lightning cable. We’ve been hearing rumors about a switch to USB-C for the past couple of iPhone generations, but as of the latest and greatest iPhone 13, Apple is still sticking with its slim Lightning port.

The modified iPhone X is, according to Pillonel and some videos he has shared, fully functional in the sense that it can be used as a regular unmodified handset. The eBay auction notes, however, that whoever ends up buying the device won’t be able to use it as their main iPhone, nor will they be able to update, restore, or erase it. The device’s creator goes on to state:

I guarantee that the phone will work when you receive it but if you don’t follow the aforementioned guidelines you are on your own. So basically you can do whatever you want with it but don’t expect anything from me if you break something. It is just a prototype.

Pillonel, who goes by “Kenny Pi” on YouTube and “geeken” on eBay, announced his plans to auction off the modified iPhone X in a video on November 1. The bid started at only $1, jumping straight to $3,500, first growing by increments of hundreds followed soon after by bids that raised the price by thousands of dollars. As of November 2, according to the action page’s bidding history, someone placed a $100,100 bid on the device with more than six days remaining.

According to Pillonel, the funds earned through the sale will be used to buy new specialized equipment, which the DIYer plans to use for future “ambitious projects.” Apple fans interested in grabbing this unique item have until November 11 to get their bid in, though it’s hard to guess what the final cost will be.

Image by Pillonel via eBay auction