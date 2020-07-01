US food recalls expand to include 60,000lbs of chicken nuggets

This year has included several big food recalls in the US, something that doesn’t appear to be slowing down. In addition to the ongoing massive beef recalls, the USDA and FDA have both reported new and expanded food recalls over the past few days. Consumers in various parts of the US are warned to avoid certain pasta, salad, and chicken products over the risk of parasites and other contamination.

Chicken nuggets with rubber

The first of the new recalls was highlighted by the USDA, which notes that Texas company Pilgrim’s Pride has recalled nearly 60,000 pounds of chicken nuggets over their potential contamination with flexible rubber. The announcement was made on June 28 by the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

These particular chicken nuggets are sold pre-cooked and ready to eat; the recalled products were produced on May 6 and sold in 4lbs plastic bags with a “Best By” date of May 6, 2021. Consumers can identify the recalled nuggets — which may contain small pieces of rubber — by looking for the lot code 0127 on the bag. More info on this recall can be found on the USDA website.

Pasta with Listeria

The FDA, meanwhile, has pointed consumers to a new recall from Garland Ventures that was announced on June 30. This recall covers 1,095 cases of its Five Cheese Stuffed Shells trays, which may be contaminated with a foodborne pathogen called Listeria. This organism can cause severe illness in certain people who contract it, including anyone who is already health-compromised, as well as pregnant women, the elderly, and young kids.

These recalled pasta products were distributed nationwide in the US, though only certain retailers sold them. Consumers can identify the recalled trays by looking for the lot number F080SS/F090SS printed on the clear lid. Testing revealed the presence of this potential contamination — no one has reported any illness related to eating the pasta.

Midwestern salad recall expands

Finally, the ongoing salad recalls in the Midwestern part of the United States has been expanded to include additional products sold in eight states. The expanded recall is due to the potential contamination with a foodborne parasite called Cyclospora that can cause illness in people who contract it.

The expanded recall adds a dozen additional salad products sold by Iowa-based retailer Hy-Vee to the list. These products are sold in sizes ranging from 10oz to 16oz; they include shredded iceberg lettuce, American salad blend, southwest chopped salad kits, coleslaw mix, sunflower and chipotle mixes, and more. Find the full details on the FDA’s website here.

Wrap-up

It’s a good idea to keep an eye on the USDA and FDA’s website right now in case any of these recalls expand to include any additional products in the coming weeks. Though these contaminations may not be harmful to some people, there is the potential for more severe outcomes in certain consumers. In the case of the salad recalls, more than 200 people have become ill and nearly two dozen hospitalized after eating the salads, according to the CDC.