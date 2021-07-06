Urbanista Seoul true wireless earbuds offer low latency mode for games

Urbanista has launched a new pair of true wireless earbuds that offer a niche feature: a low-latency mobile gaming mode. The feature is joined by a music mode for other audio experiences; users have the option of toggling between the two quickly by tapping on the earbud. Beyond that, the model packs expected features.

Seoul by Urbanista is, like other true wireless audio products, comprised of two earpieces, as well as a charging case. The earbuds connect together when removed, then recharge quickly when reinserted into the puck-shaped charging case. According to the company, Seoul offers a combined run time of 32 hours when you include the three charges you’ll get from the case.

Urbanista claims the ear pieces’ universal fit combined with various silicon tip options means the earbuds feel “barely there” when in use. The most notable feature is the aforementioned gaming mode, which users activate by tapping the earbud. This low-latency mode is presented as a feature for gamers who want the convenience of earbuds without the delay that often accompanies Bluetooth headphones.

Beyond that, Seoul’s features are pretty standard, including a noise-canceling microphone for taking calls and using Google Assistant or Siri. The case supports USB-C so you can recharge it using the charger you likely already own, plus the device is IPX4 water-resistant so you don’t have to panic if it starts to rain while you’re jogging.

The earbuds feature 10mm dynamic moving-coil drivers, ENC noise reduction, and a decent 20Hz to 20kHz frequency range. Urbanista is offering Seoul for pre-order at $89.90 USD with four different color options: White, Black, Blue, and Purple.