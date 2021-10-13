Updated Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin adds new streaming tech

Bowers & Wilkins is a company producing high-end audio products in the UK. The company has revealed the latest version of its long-running Zeppelin audio system. The new product is a wireless speaker that is built for the modern streaming age. The original Zeppelin was an iPod dock, but the new model supports modern streaming services that don’t require a smartphone to be plugged in.

Zeppelin is a complete stereo system in a single device that’s shaped like an elongated football. Inside are reference-quality drive units with a dedicated left and right speaker assembly (PDF) along with a large subwoofer in the center. A 240-watt amplifier powers the drivers to create sound able to fill an entire room.

Bowers & Wilkins says the new Zeppelin is a high-resolution streaming platform providing the same high-quality audio from a wirelessly connected source or streaming service. Zeppelin supports AirPlay 2 and aptX Adaptive Bluetooth enabling high-quality audio from both iOS and Android devices. The streaming device can be controlled from a Bowers & Wilkins Music App providing access to multiple streaming services, including Deezer, Last.fm, Qobuz, Soundcloud, TIDAL, and TuneIn.

Alexa is built-in, allowing for voice control of music, and on top of the Zeppelin enclosure are physical buttons. Designed to be upgraded over time, the digital “brain” can get updates adding new features, including multiroom capability expected in early 2022.

Being a high-end audio company, most of the hardware that Bowers & Wilkins makes is quite expensive. The company focuses on high-end design and materials as well as high-end audio performance. The Zeppelin is available now for $799 directly from the company website and select retailers.