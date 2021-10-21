Uncharted movie trailer revealed with Marky Mark and Spider-Man

Today the first major Uncharted trailer was released, complete with Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in full effect. This movie is based on the hit video game series of the same name, and will be released by Sony Pictures Entertainment. And no matter how much you want to think this is a secret Spider-Man sequel, it’s not! Unless it is. We will see!

The “young street-smart Nathan Drake” is played by Tom Holland. His partner Victor Sullivan (Sully) is played by Mark Wahlberg. Sully is described as “wisecracking” in the official outline for the movie. The same description suggests that this movie will show the pair go “in dangerous pursuit of ‘the greatest treasure never found.'”

They might also find enough clues to find Nathan’s long-lost brother! People that’ve played the game series will probably find that pretty exciting! It’ll be interesting to see if this movie runs up into the story in the games, or if it’ll get CLOSE, but not quite run over the start .

This movie will be a prequel to the video games, and it’s expected to be released in theaters on February 18, 2022. At that time, it’s expected to be released in theaters in IMAX 3D, RealD 3D, and Dolby Cinema. This movie’s been in production in some form or another since the year 2008. It was cast back in 2017, and principal photography started all the way back in July of 2020.

This movie was directed by Ruben Fleischer and was, of course, based on the PlayStation video game originally created by the team at Naughty Dog. This movie also stars Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle, and no less than Antonio Banderas. He is NOT a vampire in this movie, though it’d be pretty awesome if this was an Interview with the Vampire cross-over, wouldn’t it?