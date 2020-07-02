Ubisoft’s Hyper Scape battle royale official: How to get into the technical test

Just as the leaks and teases foretold, today Ubisoft revealed Hyper Scape, a new FPS battle royale game that aims to tap into the success of Fortnite, PUBG, and Apex Legends. The game isn’t live for all just yet, but Ubisoft is running a technical test for Hyper Scape throughout the next week. In order to get into the technical test, you’ll need to watch Twitch streamers who are playing Hyper Scape with drops enabled.

In that sense, this closely mirrors what Riot Games did with closed beta invites for Valorant, which were handed out randomly through Twitch drops as well. Unsurprisingly, Hyper Scape has climbed to the top of the Twitch rankings – at the time of this writing, it has around 373,000 viewers on Twitch, which is 10,000 more than the second-place Just Chatting category. It has just about double the viewers of Grand Theft Auto V, which is currently in third place.

The Hyper Scape technical test is currently live in 16 regions around the world: Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK, and the United States. If you want to win an invite to the technical test, you’ll first need to head over to the Hyper Scape website and link your Uplay and Twitch accounts.

Once that’s done, head to Twitch and start watching Hyper Scape streamers that have drops enabled. If you’re lucky enough to get a drop, all you’ll need to do then is download the game and get to playing. The test will run from today until July 7th at 11:59 AM EDT/9:59 AM PDT.

Like other battle royale games, you goal is to drop into the arena with nothing but a sidearm, gear up, and fight off enemies to be the last one standing. Hyper Scape seems to differentiate itself from other battle royales by focusing more on vertical combat, and there’s also Twitch integration that allows viewers to determine events. We’ll keep an ear to the ground for more on Hyper Scape, but for now, good luck to those of you attempting to get into the technical test.