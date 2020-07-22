Ubisoft next-gen game prices will stay the same – for now

As we head into the next generation of game consoles, there’s a big question concerning video game prices. For years and years, video game prices have generally held steady at $60, and even though the price is inflated through Deluxe or Collector’s Editions, DLC, and microtransactions, you can usually count on spending $60 and getting the game in some form.

The fact that developers and publishers are constantly looking for new monetization methods – some of which they’ve come under intense scrutiny for – has led to a debate over whether or not games need to cost more upfront. With a new hardware generation comes more sophisticated games, prompting some to wonder if publishers will raise their prices heading into the next generation.

Ubisoft wouldn't answer when asked about next-gen pricing after this fall. "We are concentrating on the Christmas releases. We have decided those games will be launched at $60" — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) July 22, 2020

In the case of Ubisoft, the answer to that question will be “no” – at least at first. Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier took to Twitter today to report that in a recent call with investors, Ubisoft said that its initial games for Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 – meaning the ones coming this holiday season – will be priced at $60.

What about after that? Schreier says that when asked about next-gen pricing after the holiday season, Ubisoft wouldn’t provide an answer, saying: ‘We are concentrating on the Christmas releases. We have decided those games will be launched at $60.”

Whether or not that means we’ll see an Ubisoft price hike in 2021 is up in the air, but it is worth remembering that 2K has already confirmed that the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 versions of NBA 2K21 will run $70 on their own (they’ll also be available in a $100 bundle with their respective current-gen versions). If other major publishers decide to follow 2K’s lead, then we could very well see more expensive games in the next generation.