Ubisoft giving away Far Cry 3 on PC: Here’s how to claim it

We’re quickly closing in on the release of Far Cry 6, and in the lead-up to that game’s release, Ubisoft has decided to give away one of the older games in the Far Cry series. For the rest of the week, Ubisoft will be giving away free copies of Far Cry 3 to pretty much anyone who wants them. Sadly, this giveaway offer is only available on PC, so those playing on console will have to sit this one out.

In any case, Ubisoft is giving away Far Cry 3 from now until September 11th at 2:30 AM local time. Claiming the game is a pretty straightforward process, and you’ll first want to head over to the promotion page on Ubisoft’s website to get started. On that page, click the Ubisoft Connect PC button you see at the bottom, sign in with your Ubisoft account (or create one if you don’t already have one), and then the game will be added to your Ubisoft Connect library.

Unfortunately, Ubisoft Connect is the only platform you can redeem this free copy of Far Cry 3 on, so there are no Steam or even Epic Games Store copies to be found here. Of course, that comes as little surprise considering that Ubisoft has long pushed its own storefront over other platforms, but it still might be annoying for those who try to avoid having too many different logins associated with PC gaming.

Still, a free game is a free game, and while we’re guessing most people who wanted to play Far Cry 3 have done so by now, this is a good way to finally give the game a run-through if you’ve never done so before. Far Cry 3 is definitely one of the more well-known entries in the series, and with Far Cry 6 on the horizon, this is a chance to get into the proper headspace before the series continues later this fall.

Just be sure to claim the game before the giveaway wraps up in the wee hours of Saturday morning. Far Cry 6 launches for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4, PS5, Stadia, and Luna on October 7th.