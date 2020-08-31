Ubisoft crushes PS5 backward compatibility hopes for older PlayStation games

As we head into the next generation of game consoles, backward compatibility is a topic that comes up frequently. Just as it has been for a number of years now, Microsoft is pushing hard for backward compatibility in the next generation, promising gamers that not only will they be able to play Xbox One games on the Xbox Series X, but also games from the Xbox 360 and original Xbox eras too.

Sony is definitely taking a more reserved approach to backward compatibility. While early models of the PlayStation 3 could play PS2 and PS1 games (all models could play most PS1 games), and the PlayStation 2 could play PS1 games, backward compatibility is something that Sony seems to be focusing on less and less as time goes on. The PlayStation 4, for instance, isn’t backward compatible with games from any previous generation.

We know that the PlayStation 5 will be backward compatible with many – if not all – PlayStation 4 games, but what about the other games from further back in Sony’s past? Unfortunately, those of you hoping to play PS1, PS2, or PS3 games on a PlayStation 5 are likely heading for disappointment, as a recent Ubisoft support page indicates that the console won’t play those legacy titles.

PS5 is not backwards compatible with PS3/PS2/PS1 games, according to a Ubisoft supprot page https://t.co/j1wTcAApZ3 pic.twitter.com/hnbpndATPi — Wario64 (@Wario64) August 31, 2020

The support page has since been updated to remove such references, but not before Twitter deal hunter and leaker Wario64 managed to catch a screenshot of it. “Backwards compatibility will be available for supported PlayStation 4 titles, but will not be possible for PlayStation 3, PlayStation 2, or PlayStation games,” the support page once read.

Whether that’s accurate or this is simply a case where Ubisoft is just mistaken is up in the air at the moment, but for now, Sony hasn’t mentioned anything beyond PlayStation 4 compatibility for PS5. We’ll see if that changes in the future, but going by this Ubisoft support page, we wouldn’t get too hopeful for PS3, PS2, or PS1 backward compatibility in the next generation.